'At least one gunshot' fired outside Nimitz High School, Irving police say
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people have been taken into custody after police said "at least one gunshot" was fired outside Nimitz High School Monday.
At around 12 p.m., a fight broke out in the high school's parking lot where police say an individual fired a weapon.
The school was then placed on lockdown and police shortly stopped the suspect's vehicle and apprehended two people.
No injuries were reported and the lockdown was lifted at approximately 1:30 p.m.
District officials say despite the lockdown, school will release at its regular time and extra police presence will be there for the remainder of the day.
