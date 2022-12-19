Watch CBS News
'At least one gunshot' fired outside Nimitz High School, Irving police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people have been taken into custody after police said "at least one gunshot" was fired outside Nimitz High School Monday.

At around 12 p.m., a fight broke out in the high school's parking lot where police say an individual fired a weapon. 

The school was then placed on lockdown and police shortly stopped the suspect's vehicle and apprehended two people.

No injuries were reported and the lockdown was lifted at approximately 1:30 p.m.

District officials say despite the lockdown, school will release at its regular time and extra police presence will be there for the remainder of the day.

