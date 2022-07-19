On pace to a record hot summer

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS continue tomorrow into Wednesday because of this (near) record heat.

Today the DFW airport got within one degree of tying a record high for the date. It was quite a reach to get there: the record was the HOTTEST JULY DAY EVER (110° back 1980). This was the hottest day at DFW in four years:

CBS DFW

We have had hot weather here at DFW since early April, but since we rolled into the start of Meteorological summer, the heat is on full blast. We are currently a little more than halfway through summer (day 47 of 62) How does it compare with the two hottest summers on record at this point?

If we look at the average temperature so far (as of July 18th), this year falls into third place. The first two slots are taken by 1980 and 2011, the benchmarks for north Texas for hot summers (#1 and #2):

CBS DFW

Today was yet another 100° day obviously, the DFW airport actually hit 100° just after the noon hour. Has does that compare to the those other two epic summers? Back in 1980 there were already 31 such days. But we are right next to 2011 with a count of 23:

CBS DFW

There could be some argument on which summer, 2011 or 1980, was actually worse. You decide:

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Safe to say that we are in the midst of one of the hottest summers ever at DFW here in 2022. The FIRST ALERT WEATHER days will continue thru Wednesday as we tie or get within a few degrees of record highs for the two days ahead.