Oklahoma storms bring cooler temperatures to North Texas

By Erin Moran

CBS DFW

North Texas is getting hot, hot, hot!
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The storm system that moved through Oklahoma earlier pushed a front farther south into North Texas than initially expected. 

Storms have ended for our Red River counties and the severe thunderstorm watch expired around 2 p.m. Clouds are lingering though, and temperatures are ranging from the mid 70s along the Red River to the low 90s farther south.

This stalled boundary will lift back to the north through tomorrow – so things will heat up quickly Thursday and continue Friday through next week.

Low end rain chances are in the forecast to the north/east of the metro Thursday. Otherwise, it's hot and humid and that story continues through the extended forecast.

Erin Moran

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019.

June 8, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

