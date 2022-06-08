Oklahoma storms bring cooler temperatures to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The storm system that moved through Oklahoma earlier pushed a front farther south into North Texas than initially expected.

Storms have ended for our Red River counties and the severe thunderstorm watch expired around 2 p.m. Clouds are lingering though, and temperatures are ranging from the mid 70s along the Red River to the low 90s farther south.

This stalled boundary will lift back to the north through tomorrow – so things will heat up quickly Thursday and continue Friday through next week.

Low end rain chances are in the forecast to the north/east of the metro Thursday. Otherwise, it's hot and humid and that story continues through the extended forecast.