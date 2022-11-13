Former Keller city councilmember among 6 killed in collision at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash.

Two of the six victims killed in the crash were identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker and Len Root.

Former Keller city councilmember Terry Barker was identified as one of the victims in the collision and crash at a Dallas air show on Nov. 12, 2022. Barker family

Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as a warrant officer. He went on to work as a pilot for American Airlines for 36 years.

"I was fortunate to have him as a friend, and his guidance when it came to what was best for our residents never steered me wrong," Mayor Armin Mizani said in a Facebook post.

Barker is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter-in-law, and grandson.

Keller had planned to take down its annual Field of Honor memorial on Sunday, but officials decided to leave it up in Barker's honor. A candlelight vigil and flag retirement ceremony in his memory are being planned.

The NTSB said in a press conference Sunday that a preliminary report could be released in weeks, but that a full report would not likely be completed for six to seven months.

Investigators have already gathered recorded audio from the control tower, surveyed the site by drone and by ground, and begun conducting interviews.

A spokesperson said the NTSB is working with the Commemorative Air Force to gather training records and operating procedures. Experts have raised questions about whether mistakes made by the volunteer organization – which hosted the air show – may have contributed to the crash.

Neither aircraft was equipped with a in-flight black box recorder. The agency is also working with the FAA to determine if any laws or regulations were broken.

Anyone with photos or videos of the collision, crash, or wreckage is being asked to submit them to NTSB investigators via email.