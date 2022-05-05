Watch CBS News
Off-duty officer didn't know man he exchanged gunfire with at Plano 7-Eleven

By CBSDFW Staff

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department has released more information about an officer involved shooting at a 7-Eleven on May 4.

It happened at the convenience store in the 3600 block of 14th Street. 

Police said and an off-duty officer, following an annual training class, stopped at the store where he had a verbal altercation with a man inside, later identified as Steven Ray Jordan, 33. Jordan then exited store, went to his car and allegedly retrieved a handgun. The officer, upon exiting the store, saw that Jordan had a gun. Police said both men then exchanged gunfire.

Arriving officers recognized the off-duty officer, who then secured his gun. They arrested Jordan.

Another man was detained as a person of interest during the initial investigation. But he was later released and continues to be a witness to this incident.

The off-duty officer was placed on administrative leave per policy. There are no indications that the off-duty officer and the man who was arrested have had any previous interactions, police said. 

Police said Jordan was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

He's currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney.

