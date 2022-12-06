Touchdown: Odell Beckham Jr. makes his much anticipated stop in Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made his much anticipated visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

The Cowboys aren't alone – on his tour of teams over the past week, he's also visited with the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills.

According to the team, Beckham was able to meet with the Cowboys' medical staff on Monday and took a physical. He isn't expected to workout with the Cowboys, but hasn't done so with the other teams he's met with.

Beckham met with Cowboys ownership including Jerry Jones; Stephen Jones; Will McClay, the team's executive vice president of player personnel; and head coach Mike McCarthy.

The eight-year NFL veteran spent the first five years of his career with the Giants before being traded to the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland then traded him to the Los Angeles Rams early last season.

Beckham has torn his ACL twice, most recently during the 2022 Super Bowl. He has been spending his time rehabbing as a free agent.

At the end of the day, Beckham made a stop at the Dallas Mavericks game alongside Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Corey Gamble.

And Dallas fans extended a warm Texas welcome to Beckham.

Fans putting the full court press on OBJ tonight at Mavs game. https://t.co/wWrPTZKSc2 — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) December 6, 2022

There is no word if Beckham will be meeting with any other teams after his Dallas visit.