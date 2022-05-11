North Richland Hills police searching for road rage suspect

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) - North Richland Hills police are looking for suspects in road rage shooting that sent one person to the hospital on May 10.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Loop 820 near Boulevard 26.

The victim reported that a minor crash happened on Airport Freeway in Hurst between their car and the suspect car, a silver Chevrolet Malibu. After the crash happened, the driver of the Malibu began shooting at the victim, striking the victim's car six times.

The victim wasn't able to get a license plate number from the Malibu but was able to describe that the suspect car would have rear driver's side damage from the minor crash.

Loop 820 experienced a short lane closure while officers scoured the roadway looking for physical evidence from the scene.

North Richland Hills Criminal Investigations are looking into the case and gathering any additional evidence that may be available from the area.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Criminal Investigations directly at 817.427.7052 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.