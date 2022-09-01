Northbound I-45 lanes blocked in Dallas after crash involving big rig

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A traffic alert in Dallas, where a crash involving a big rig has shut down northbound I-45 just south of downtown.

All lanes of traffic were blocked by the truck, which managed to wedge itself nearly horizontally across the highway. The southbound lanes of I-45 in that area were heavily congested as well.

The accident is near Overton Road close to the Trinity River.

There are no reports of injuries and it's not yet know what caused the crash.

TxDOT says one of its environmental teams has been called to clean up a fuel spill.

It was not clear how long it would take crews to get the freeway back open.