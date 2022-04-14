North Texas women with ties to Ukraine speak to students

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The flag and colors of Ukraine might seem out of place in a Spanish class at Tarrant County College, but instructor Oksana Nemirovski wanted to bring attention to another European country; the one where her parents were born.

"I was heartbroken," Nemirovski recalled. "I had basically two options; watch news all the time and get crazy, or do something."

She invited five DFW-area women from Ukraine for a special event called "Hard Talk" on April 13, 2022 to raise awareness about the bleak living conditions in the war ravaged country and why these students should care.

"The gas stations are destroyed, the grocery stores are destroyed, the roads are destroyed," she explained.

One of the other women Nemirovski invited, Liliana Nedzelska, added, "My best friend, she lives in Bucha for 20 years. I couldn't talk to her because her house is destroyed. Just pretend you live 20 years in a house and your house [is] completely destroyed."

Students like Neida Cabrera said the discussion and personal accounts from North Texans like Nedzelska opened their eyes in a way news reports have not. "I definitely feel for them even though I'm not Ukrainian. I definitely would like to help them."

We profiled one of these women taking part last month when Olena Partow brought her mother back to her home in Dallas because the war started while visiting her parents there.

This powerful photo of Partow saying goodbye to her father resonated with a lot of people.

Olena Partow says goodbye to her father as she and her mother leave Ukraine for Dallas. Olena Partow

She told us tonight that he's still alive and well over there, while she and others here continue to speak out with the hope that the world will do more to protect him and other Ukrainians.

"We definitely don't want to be quiet. We won't be silent, we will not be silent, till the war is stopped."