North Texas weather returns to spring for rest of workweek

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - What a difference a day makes. Tuesday's mega heat -- in the mid 90s -- is in the rearview mirror thanks to a cold front that moved in Wednesday morning.

Swapping out one thing for another, that cold front brought a lot of wind with it.

The Wind Advisory was allowed to expire this midday but breezy north winds, up to 25 mph, remain.

The gusty north winds have ushered in a much more comfortable airmass that North Texas will get to enjoy for the rest of workweek. In fact, you may even have to dig the jackets back out for the next few mornings.

Not to rain on our parade [pun intended] but active weather will return to the Metroplex early next week. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted most of North Texas for a severe threat Monday... so stay tuned.