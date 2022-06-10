North Texas splash pad temporarily shut down after reports of sick children

FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Fate has temporarily shut down the Robert Smith Family Park Splash Pad after two parents reported their children fell ill after visiting it on Sunday.

Robert Smith Family Park Splash Pad City of Fate

Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the report of children getting sick after visiting the park, a park crew sprayed the splash pad, play structures, and restrooms with disinfectant to assure any germs present are removed.

An update on the city's webpage explains that the splash pad is maintained daily by a Certified Pool Operator. In turn, that person reports the levels of chemicals in the water. The CPO met with the City to review the system to ensure it is working properly. Also, the City Health Inspector has visited and conducted tests on the water.

"During the Sunday report, all chemicals were in balance and have remained so this week. Additionally, the pumps have an automatic internal system that assure if the chemicals (such as chlorine) were out of balance, the system would automatically shut down until the water returns to a balanced and safe level for play."

The pumps won't turn back on until everything is balanced, according to the city.

Finally, a water sample was sent to North Texas Municipal Water District for additional testing. The test takes 24 hours to complete. Thus, the splash pad will remain closed until the results are in.