North Texas has two chances to see Taylor Swift April 2023

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has had a busy last couple of weeks shaking up the music industry once again. Songs from Swift's newest album 'Midnights' have recently dominated the Billboard 100, making history by shutting out other artists from the top 10.

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

Tuesday morning, Swift announced 'The Eras Tour', set to start March 2023. Swift posted the announcement on Twitter saying, "I'm enchanted to announce my next tour... a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)" The stadium tour will begin with the first show on March 18th, 2023 in Glenndale, Arizona, and end with the last two shows in Los Angeles, California August 5th, 2023.

Los Angeles isn't the only city getting two nights of 'Midnights'. Swift will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington April 1st and 2nd. Houston is the other Texas city getting a visit from Taylor, at NRG stadium, April 22nd, 2022.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Other cities getting two shows include Atlanta, Philadelphia, Foxborough, East Rutherford and Chicago. For the Dallas stop, Swift will have guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams. Other guests on the tour include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, and OWENN. International dates were promised by Swift as well.

Fans can go to Ticketmaster to sign-up for verified fan status for a personalized presale code. The link for the presale code led fans to a queue line for the sign-up shortly after the announcement due to the high demand. November 9th 11:59 p.m. is the deadline for fans to sign up for a chance at the verified presale code. Those chosen to receive the presale code will be notified the evening of November 14.

The sheer volume of requests makes the virtual line necessary, remember, The time at which you register does not matter, as long as it is before Wednesday, November 9 @ 11:59PM ET. All your questions can be answered here https://t.co/GA3UkbXgip — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 1, 2022

Since her last tour, Swift has released "Lover", "Folklore", "Evermore", as well as the re-recordings (Taylor's Versions) of "Red" and "Fearless". With the recent release of "Midnights", she has promised music from all her eras on the 2023 tour.