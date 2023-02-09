6 North Texans have been named Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Every year, the nation's oldest and most prestigious science competition recognizes students who are driving advancements in STEM.

Here locally, six North Texans have been named Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars.

"Through the Regeneron Science Talent Search we're really just trying to create a project and develop research to have a really big impact on certain populations," scholar Shriya Bhat said.

"It's definitely something anyone can do 100%," scholar Amav Khambete said. "When you're in high school you can start taking science classes as soon as your freshman, sophomore, junior year."

Khambete was able to secure an internship through UT Southwestern which has allowed him to research something that affects millions of Americans every day.

"My project specifically focuses on chronic pain which can be caused by a variety of ailments," he said.

He explains commonly prescribed opioids like morphine or fentanyl can become addictive so, he's working on alternative.

"My project focuses on developing a new novel class of drugs which focuses on these key proteins on the brain which can inhibit chronic pain without the addictive repercussions of opioids," he said.

Bhat is studying antibiotic resistance.

"Essentially as we produce these antibiotics, bacteria are obviously going to want to survive against them," she said.

She's trying to develop a sustaining and cost-effective solution. "Develop an antibiotic that can last for centuries," she said.

Neil Song is crafting a technology that recognizes sign language and transcribes it to text, like Amazon's Alexa.

"My project really allows the same type of benefits, conveniences, to be afforded to those who may be deaf or mute and can't really take advantage of speech recognition," Song said.

As Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars, all three teens are being recognized for their ability to research and create innovative solutions to some of society's biggest challenges.

"This is just the beginning," Song said.

They say this achievement validates their work, gives them exposure and propels their journeys forward.