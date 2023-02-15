North Texas mom delivers her 4th baby in a hospital lobby – with the help of a paramedic

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas mom and her new baby are doing well after an unexpected delivery in the hospital lobby.

Laura Wheander made it to Texas Health Frisco in time to give birth but just couldn't get up to the Labor & Delivery floor fast enough.

She thought she knew what to expect with baby number four.

"This pregnancy was pretty similar to the others," she said. "I have very easy pregnancies, and then we know that I also have very fast deliveries."

Laura Wheander and baby Joss. Laura and Nick Wheander

When Laura started having contractions in the middle of the night, she and her husband Nick Wheander couldn't get a hold of anyone to come watch their older children.

"My water broke at six o'clock," said Laura. "By 6:04, he made the decision, I'm just going to wake up the kids and we're all going to go to the hospital."

The ride to the hospital was a painful one.

"I was trying to drive and stay calm and get here safely, because there's no way we're going to have this happen at the house," Nick said. "And my fear was that it was going to happen in the car."

Nick was able to get Laura inside the hospital doors and into a wheelchair, but he had to go back to the car to take care of their other three children.

"Dad was pushing the mom in the wheelchair, and I just take it and start booking it to elevators," said Levi Reasor, an ER paramedic. "My heart was pounding like it hasn't pounded since I was in school."

They only made it partway through the hospital's lobby.

"We're coming down the hallway and I just remember yelling at Levi, not very kind, go faster," Laura said. "And then I said she's coming, her head is out, stop the wheelchair, she's out and so that's when he helped me."

Levi Reasor, Laura and Nick Wheander, baby Joss Caroline Vandergriff/CBS DFW

Reasor was able to catch the baby and place her on Laura's chest.

"This is the first kid I've ever delivered," he said.

The Wheanders look forward to telling baby Joss about her fast and furious arrival into the world one day.

"It's an interesting story, it's got a happy ending, and so we're really lucky," said Nick.

Now they're just soaking up every second with the one-week-old who just couldn't wait another minute to meet her family.