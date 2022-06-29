North Texas man receives max sentence of 20 years for child pornography

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man who pleaded guilty to buying child pornography was sentenced by a judge to the statutory maximum sentence of 20 years.

On June 28, 2022, US District Judge Means sentenced Angel Aguilar Montalvo to federal prison after he pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of receipt of child pornography stemming from a 2019 investigation.

In April that year, Homeland Security Investigations launched an investigation into a website on the dark web that offered child sexual abuse material (CSAM) for sale. Investigators found that on more than one occasion, Aguilar had purchased CSAM from the website using cryptocurrency.

HSI Agents executed a search warrant on Aguilar's home on February 23, 2021 and interviewed him. Aguilar described some of the CSAM videos he had as "pretty hardcore." According to law enforcement, he admitted to knowing it was illegal, but said he did not "see any harm done" and that everyone is a sexual being.

Forensic analysis of three devices seized from Aguilar revealed thousands of images and videos depicting children - some under the age of five - being abused. An arrest warrant was issued for Aguilar in August 2021, and he was then arrested trying to reenter the United States from Mexico.

Law enforcement agents found that Aguilar was in possession of a new computer which contained evidence that Aguilar downloaded and tried to delete CSAM videos onto it as well.

He was indicted on receiving child pornography on January 12, 2022 and pleaded guilty to that charge in February.

Aguilar has previously been charged with sex crimes against children. He was charged at the state level with aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1990, but the charge was later dismissed.

In 2006, Aguilar was again charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in a case involving two children. The trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury, and the charges were again dismissed.

At Aguilar's sentencing on June 28, 2022, the victim from Aguilar's 1990 case and a victim from Aguilar's 2006 case testified of the sexual abuse they endured at the hands of Aguilar.