North Texas Giving Day is approaching, and non-profits need your help

North Texas Giving Day is approaching, and non-profits need your help

North Texas Giving Day is approaching, and non-profits need your help

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of non-profits across the metroplex are gearing up for one of the most critical fundraising campaigns of the year, North Texas Giving Day.

Organizations like Children's Health say they rely on donations to improve the lives of others.

North Texas brothers, Tanner and Caleb Roeseler, spend a lot of time at Children's Health for treatment for Cystic Fibrosis.

They said there's no better place to give your hard-earned dollars.

"It doesn't only help kids like me and Caleb," said 15-year-old Tanner Roeseler. "It can help multiple other kids. It can fund cures or medicines."

Caleb, who is 12-years-old, and Tanner both have a daily regime of pills, breathing treatments, and G-Tube feedings to deal with the disease that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system, and other organs.

"It is genetic and is also terminal," Tanner said.

Their mom, Kiri Roeseler, feels the ticking of the clock.

"For a long time, we didn't plan for a future," she said. "We planned today and we lived in today."

When Tanner was 5-years-old, his doctors told the family to start preparing for the end of his life. Instead, they chose to get a second opinion.

"We came to Children's Health in Dallas and they said, 'I think we can help him,'" said Kiri.

So the Roeselers moved to North Texas and started receiving care from a team of experts at Children's Health.

"It's changed everything, health wise," Kiri said. "Our hospital is our second home, and the staff members are their family."

With new treatments and research has come new hope.

"We have seen ourselves planning for more, and even our children are saying things that are bigger and further off in the future, and it's exciting to hear," said Kiri.

Tanner's biggest dream is to reach old age, but with no guarantee, he'll continue to focus on the now.

"Just live life to the fullest," he said. "Don't hesitate. You don't know how long you have."

Children's Health says it needs your help to make life better for kids like Tanner and Caleb.

They are raising money this North Texas Giving Day to improve patient care, fund ground breaking research, and develop more resources for children's mental health.

Last year, North Texas Giving Day raised more than $66 million for more than 3,300 non-profits across North Texas.

You can find a full list of participating organizations here.