North Texas food banks offer a helping hand during the holiday season

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in need of food assistance this holiday season, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and other local nonprofits are extending a helping hand.

Several food giveaways will happen throughout Tarrant County over the next week.

Five hours before this mega mobile market began, people started lining up around the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center.

"I had to take off today," Mereaka Auble said.

She was the first in line. She didn't want to miss this opportunity.

"It will give us what we need for Christmas dinner," she said. "It has definitely been a roller coaster for us losing my mom and dad and then last year my sister due to COVID and so the resources that we had, we don't have anymore."

Harvesting in Mansfield Food Bank, in partnership with the Tarrant Area Food Bank, provided hams, sausage links, sweet potatoes and cabbage. Kids also received a toy.

"We expect 1,500 families which is the equivalent to about 5,600 individuals," Harvesting in Mansfield Food Bank CEO Lisa Richardson said. "The need has grown about 38% this year so it's even more than it was during COVID."

"We can't afford to go to the grocery store because the prices are so huge," Simone McLearen said.

She said the food will go a long way.

"It means the world to us,"McLearen said. "It really does because without this we wouldn't eat."

If you couldn't make it out tonight, there will be upcoming food giveaways in Denton, Fort Worth and Weatherford. Find more information here.