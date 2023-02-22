Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas Christians line up for Ash Wednesday as Lent begins

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS DFW

Christians across North Texas line up for Ash Wednesday as lent begins
Christians across North Texas line up for Ash Wednesday as lent begins 02:12

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One by one, Christians at Saint Patrick Cathedral in Fort Worth lined up to get their ashes on Ash Wednesday. 

The day symbolizes the official start of Lent, a 40-day season of penance, reflection and fasting in preparation for Jesus' resurrection on Easter.  

The day of observance is one of the busiest days of the year within the Catholic Church. Across North Texas, more than a million people are expected to get the sign of the cross brushed on their foreheads.  

All are welcomed to get ashes, no matter one's religious background—although it is targeted for Catholics.

Kennedi Walker
Kennedi-Walkers-headshot-web.jpg

Kennedi Walker is an award-winning journalist from New Orleans. Before moving to Texas, she was a reporter in Baton Rouge where she was awarded Multi-Media Journalist of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 11:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.