North Texas Christians line up for Ash Wednesday as Lent begins

Christians across North Texas line up for Ash Wednesday as lent begins

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One by one, Christians at Saint Patrick Cathedral in Fort Worth lined up to get their ashes on Ash Wednesday.

The day symbolizes the official start of Lent, a 40-day season of penance, reflection and fasting in preparation for Jesus' resurrection on Easter.

The day of observance is one of the busiest days of the year within the Catholic Church. Across North Texas, more than a million people are expected to get the sign of the cross brushed on their foreheads.

All are welcomed to get ashes, no matter one's religious background—although it is targeted for Catholics.