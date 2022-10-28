North Texas breast cancer survivor documents her experience to inspire hope in others

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas breast cancer survivor is turning the shock of her diagnosis into a mission to help others.

Just about a year ago, Thandi Montgomery got the call that would change her life forever.

"She said, 'Mrs. Montgomery, I'm sorry to tell you but you have breast cancer,' and I just couldn't believe it," Montgomery said.

The 39-year-old had just celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary with her husband, taken on a new career role, and been focusing on helping her two young kids thrive in school.

"This was not how I expected this phase of my life to go," she said. "You go from life as normal, to having this devastating news – and you're like what's going on?"

As she searched for answers, something compelled Montgomery to start documenting all of it.

Through 16 rounds of chemo, 30 days of radiation, and four surgeries – with the help of her faith and her family – she completed her treatment.

Montgomery also turned all the photos and videos of her experience into a docuseries.

"I want to evoke change and action," said Montgomery. "I really want to send the message, please get a mammogram. Early detection is what saved my life."

Montgomery says she even found her true self on this journey.

"Beyond the hair, beyond the eyebrows, beyond the boobs, who's Thandi at the core?" she said. "She's resilient. She's powerful."

And she's on a new mission to share her story and to share hope.

"I was such a private person before this diagnosis," Montgomery said. "Now, I'm an open book."