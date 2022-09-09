North Texas baker honors Queen Elizabeth after her passing

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Nowhere in North Texas are hearts heavier over Queen Elizabeth's passing than the London Baker in Lewisville.

It's where the Queen and her legacy live on, thanks to a bakery owner who told CBS 11 why we should all celebrate her life.

"She is England, you know, she's Britain and she's not there anymore," said London Baker owner Elizabeth Rowe.

Rowe has been baking award winning cakes for 20 years in North Texas, but today, her heart is back in Britain after her staff broke the sad news.

"They were like 'the Queen's just died' and I was like, you know, I thought they were joking," Rowe said. "I don't have words. She's such a major part of your heritage."

To Rowe, the Queen wasn't just the person underneath the crown.

She was a role model for women like Rowe who also aspired to reign, even it if was just over a small business on the other side of the world.

"You know, she was a hard working lady, no matter who you are," Rowe said. "You can appreciate the fact that the Queen was still in her 90's and she was still diligent."

This cake queen unfortunately never got to see the real Queen in person despite several attempts over the years just to get a glimpse.

"If there's anything I can take away from her example, it's to work hard, always fight for your people always do the best to represent yourself," Rowe said.

If she had the chance, Rowe said she would have told her how much she admired her strength, which is why the Queen's image will always welcome customers here.

"She wasn't just a figure that smiled and waved, she was much much more than that," Rowe said. "If anyone actually looks at the history and actually looks at the things that she was a part of, it's pretty amazing, really."