North Texans come together to support Uvalde school shooting victims

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Across North Texas, people are doing what they can to pay tribute the victims in this shooting.

Attendees hold candles at a vigil in McKinney, Texas for victims of the Uvalde school shooting. Nick Starling/CBSDFW.com

In McKinney, dozens of people gathered to hold a candlelight vigil to remember those 19 children and two teachers who died. It was a somber gathering.

"We come together to let heartbroken, devastated families in Uvalde that we care," said George Fuller, the Mayor of McKinney.

Each person at the vigil held a flickering candle to pay tribute to the Uvalde victims.

"That's why I'm out here. I just want to be able to show unity with my fellow McKinney people to show Uvalde that we're out here for them," said Chris Trevino.

What makes this tragedy hit home for Trevino is he's a school resource officer in Fort Worth.

"It touched me, it hit close to home and being in a school and happening here in Texas it's something you don't hear about all the time, but as a school resource officer I hope that's the worst case scenario that can happen on your watch," added Trevino.

Over in Haslet, Cecilia Jones is helping in another way. "I want to go down there. I want to go and feed the people down there."

Jones is collecting food such as rice and brisket.

"I have over a hundred pounds of meat that the neighbors and the people from the church have brought and over 400 dollars in cash people have sent, even all the way from Utah," said Jones.

And she's delivering it to Uvalde herself Friday morning at the Tree City Church. It's her way of supporting these grieving families, "I just want to hug those people but that doesn't seem to be enough so cooking for them is a big hug from me."

While these North Texans don't know any of the victims, it's these little acts they hope show they will never be forgotten.

If you would like to help the families of Uvalde, there's a Robb School Memorial Fund with an account at First State Bank. You can mail checks to 200 E. Nopal Street, Uvalde TX 78801.