North Texans mourn the passing of Cowboys legend Rayfield Wright
Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend Rayfield Wright passed away at 76, leaving a huge void for many, including his wife Di Wright, his family, his former teammates, fans, and all those he mentored through the years.
Former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Cliff Harris and the Aledo High School football program, which Rayfield mentored, pay tribute to a great man who's gone but never to be forgotten.
