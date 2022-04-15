More North Texans getting married as pandemic recedes

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The pandemic delayed or canceled many gathering such as graduations, birthday parties but now that COVID-19 case numbers are down, many couples are deciding now is the time to tie the knot.

"There were no parties, so now everyone is ready to party," said Tammie Warner, owner of Camellia Farm Flora in Fort Worth.

Warner feels the demand as many couples have re-planned to have their weddings this year. "It's like doing three times the work in the same year that normally would have been spread out over three years."

The same is true for I Dream Bridal Boutique in Fort Worth, where sales have doubled compared to the same time last year.

"We're fully booked every Saturday. We have people on waitlists just to try to get in. I think a lot of brides don't even realize it takes at least 6 months to get a dress in, so they come thinking they can get a dress and when we tell them that, and of course because of the supply chain shortage, it's taking even a bit longer on certain brands," said Cecilia Chu, owner of I Dream Bridal Boutique.

The wedding planning website The Know estimates 2.6 million couples will get married this year, which is up from just over 2 million pre-pandemic, spending an average of $34,000 for everything from the ring to the dress.

Couples planning to marry should expect prepare to pay more with inflation and supply chain issues lingering. "The price of the product has doubled and sometimes tripled with everything that's happening," added Warner.

When selecting a wedding venue, plan far in advance as bookings are extremely limited. At the Historic 512 in Fort Worth, they're booking all the way into 2023, but you may find a spot if you're flexible.

"There is always options for other days, other possibilities, we have cancellations and other openings up for last minute events," said Melissa Cassidy, Venue Manager for Historic 512, where each dollar some pays to book an event helps programs and services for the Center for Transforming Lives.

The best advice? Don't wait until the last minute.

"If you are a planner, just get it out of the way, like check off your dress because I think the venue and the dress are the most important things," added Chu.