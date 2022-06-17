Number of North Texans applying for help paying bills could double 2021's total

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Early summer heat and rising power prices have put the number of people applying for help to pay their bills on pace to more than double the total for 2021.

Fort Worth's Community Action Partners, which serves all of Tarrant County, had 6,860 applications for help paying electric or gas bills through the first week of June. The program had 6,827 applications total last year.

Designed to help families on low or fixed incomes, applications are also coming in from people with higher incomes, but who still need help to pay the bills. Often there are one-time emergency assistance payments available, but not long term help, during a time when program coordinators only expect the need to continue.

Sonia Singleton, the assistant director of Neighborhood Services with the city, said they are trying to add and train staff to keep up with the applications. She also doesn't expect it to slow down.

"I would say in the next few months were going to see other issues as a result of right now," she said. "Folks being forced out of their apartments."

At an in-person event for utility help Friday at the Hazel Harvey Peace Center on the Historic South Side, Beatrice Villareal brought in a bag of bills, identification and proof of income. Her last two power bills though, she said, were about $300 and $500.

"[There is] zero afterwards, after you pay what you have to pay and that's just it," she said.

She had applied for help about three years ago, but hadn't needed it during the pandemic. Living on a fixed income with a new baby forced her to look for help.

Even with the high demand, Singleton is encouraging people to apply. If people don't meet eligibility requirements for one program, they can often be referred to a social or financial service where there are options.

Having the right documentation – identification, proof of income, current bills – will also make the process much easier for those who apply.