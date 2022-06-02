North Texans celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Celebrations are underway in London as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen turned 96 in April, but her official birthday is celebrated the first weekend of June with the Trooping of the Colour.

In part, it's because London experiences better weather for parades during the summer.

But this year, it's not only her birthday celebration, but her 70th year as Queen, hence, marking her "Platinum Jubilee."

Essentially, Jubilee's mark large Royal anniversaries.

Silver for 25 years as Queen, gold for 50, and now platinum for 70.

It's a feat never accomplished before in British history, and some wonder if it will ever be accomplished again.

"It's really remarkable, very unheard of. It's never happened before in British history and probably won't ever happen again," said Sheela Bailey, Owner of the British Emporium in Grapevine.

Her shop, nestled in North Texas, is a one stop shop for everything you could need to transport yourself to London.

She says any time there's large Royal events, her customers join in on the fun.

"I've noticed over the past few weeks, a lot of customers are seeing what's going on in London and they want to replicate that experience, here," Bailey said.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is celebrated over four days, two of which are public holidays.

Thousands of parties are expected across Great Britain all weekend long.

If you're looking to celebrate here in North Texas, the British Emporium in Grapevine is having an open house this weekend.

All with hopes to bring a little slice of London, to DFW.

"It's part of my calling in life to bring the spirit of the Queen, to North Texas," said Bailey.