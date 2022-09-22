Nonprofits across the Metroplex need your help this North Texas Giving Day

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's North Texas Giving Day, which means nonprofits all across the Metroplex need your help on one of the largest fundraising days of the year.

Apollo Support & Rescue is one organization that says every penny is needed now more than ever.

"During the pandemic, people were generously giving and fostering and adopting because they weren't able to do things like go on vacation and so they had the extra money laying around. But now that the economy has taken a turn for the worse, those donations have dropped dramatically," said Vice President, Cherie McCorvey.

Located in Justin, Apollo Support & Rescue is a no-kill shelter caring for all sorts of animals.

"We normally have anywhere from 350 to 450 animals in our care at any given time."

And as you can imagine, it costs quite a bit of money to keep them up and running.

"To run the facility, or I should say the entire rescue...is about $60,000 a month."

They run completely on donations and the occasional grant.

"That covers the facility, the electricity, the phone lines, and yes, paid staff. Because when you have 100 dogs, you have to have people who are going to be here."

Every penny donated also covers costs related to transporting animals to loving families in other parts of the country.

Right now, they say sending pets out of state is what is keeping the organization alive – mostly because donations aren't flooding in like they used too.

That's why for North Texas Giving Day, they hope you will be generous, and remember all of the amazing nonprofits like them.

So far, over $30 million has been raised. If you would like to help out, more information is available on the event's website.

If you can't donate money today, consider donating time.