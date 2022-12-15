No verdict yet in Aaron Dean trial

Watch CBS News
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A verdict has not been reached in the Aaron Dean trial. 

After nearly eight hours of deliberations, the jury did not reach a verdict. The jury will be sequestered and resume deliberations on Thursday.

Defense attorneys began presenting their case on Dec. 6, 2022 in Tarrant County's 396th District Court.

Dean is accused of intentionally shooting and killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in October 2019.

