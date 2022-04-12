'No timetable' for return after Luka's calf injury confirmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Sometimes no news is actually good news, but that's not what happened in Dallas today. Officials with the Dallas Mavericks confirmed that star point guard Luka Doncic does indeed have a left calf strain.

The Mavs said the results of an MRI made everything clear.

Luka was hurt on April 10 in the 3rd quarter of the Mavericks' regular-season finale win against the San Antonio Spurs. With the Mavs leading by 18, Luka landed awkwardly after going up for a pass and immediately began grimacing in pain as he grabbed his calf.

In the brief statement put out by the Mavericks, team officials said there was "no timetable for his return" -- that means Luka's status for Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz is unknown.

With the Mavericks having captured home-court advantage in the postseason for the first time since 2011, the injury to the 23-year-old is a big blow to the team. He finished as the NBA's third-leading scorer -- with 28.4 points per game and is the only player in the league to average at least 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists a game.

If Luka is ruled out for Game 1, Dallas will most likely turn to Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson to try and fill the All-NBA guard's shoes.

There are roughly four days between now and when the Mavericks tip-off at noon CT against Utah on Saturday.