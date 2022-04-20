No one hurt after car hits Fort Worth police cruiser

Police chase man in stolen pickup before it crashes

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police officer's cruiser was hit by another car on April 20 but neither driver was hurt.

It happened when a dodge traveling eastbound on Harvey crossed the intersection, striking the patrol car, which was traveling northbound on Evans.

The officer saw the car entering his intersection and tried to avoid a collision by changing lanes. But he was still struck on the driver's side.