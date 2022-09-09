No injuries reported after bus catches on fire

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Irving firefighters are battling a large fire on Loop 12 south of the old Texas Stadium site.

The call came in around 9:15 p.m. along the the northbound service road of Loop 12 near Union Bower Road.

No reports of injuries, but the Irving Fire Department said this started with a bus and perhaps spread to another vehicle or building.

Witnesses at nearby businesses and a Google map search shows the location houses several tour-type buses.