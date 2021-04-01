Nick Starling joins us from KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri where he was a reporter for over three years. Before that, he reported in Omaha, Washington D.C., Lincoln and in central Nebraska.

He went to college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and admits he's still a Husker fan, despite struggles in most of their sports.

Nick considers himself a nomad, growing up all around the country. He's originally from Ohio but has lived in Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, D.C., Nebraska and Missouri. This move is a return to Texas for Nick as he went to high school just outside Lubbock.

One of his favorite experiences includes working with veterans documenting their journey as they boarded several honor flights to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials. Nick loves making connections and telling stories impacting lives. He prides himself on being able to adapt to any situation.

While he comes from the BBQ mecca in Kansas City, he's eager to try what the metroplex has to offer as he hears Texans believe they have the best BBQ in the country.

He's excited to get started at CBS 11 and explore the DFW region. He's open to suggestions, whether it be sporting events, food, parks to visit, trails, or a good local coffee shop!