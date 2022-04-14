New Tarrant Area Food Bank location opens in Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The new Tarrant Area Food Bank will host their grand opening in Weatherford on Thursday, April 13, 2022. They hope that the new location will help meet the growing need for people across North Texas.

"There's so many more people who are hungry that need our help, but we have been at capacity for over three years at our current location," Tarrant Area Food Bank President & CEO Julie Butner said.

Tarrant Area food bank volunteers and employees have been used to seeing thousands of people waiting in long lines over the past two years.

At the height of the pandemic, there was an 80% increase in need. Now, the food bank said, they are still serving 40% more than what they did before the pandemic.

This new location will help serve at least 7 more target counties across North Texas. They also plan to be open on weekends and during evenings to give more people an opportunity to come and get what they need.

"Opening up a location in Weatherford to service our Western counties is going to alleviate some of the capacity issues that were experiencing," Butner said.

Butner explained some of the many reasons why so many people still need some assistance right now.

"We have an increase in population in general in Fort Worth and Tarrant County," Butner said. "The inflation report that closed out last month, that 8.5% inflation rate, and people are feeling that pinch at the pump at the grocery store."

This Parker County food bank location will also offer another helpful tool for people in the community.

"We have an outdoor community learning garden, which is there not only to grow food for the community, but to also teach people in the community about how to grow food," Butner said.

The grand opening event will be at TAFB West's Distribution Center on 112 Winners Circle, Weatherford, TX 76087 at 1 p.m.