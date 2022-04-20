Watch CBS News

Improvements and new rides come to Six Flags over Texas

By Nicole Nielsen

/ CBS DFW

Six Flags in Arlington set to open the season with new improvements 05:05

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Changes are coming to Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington in the midst of a multi-year transformation project. 

It includes updates and adjustments to the park's rides, food options, staffing and grounds. Some, coming as soon as this summer. 

The changes come on the heels of a new general manager for the park, Sharon Parker. She is making history as the first black woman to hold the position in the company's history. 

"To be able to take on this responsibility is something I don't take lightly," Parker said. "My goal is to lead the team forward and continue to help us be successful."

Park-goers can expect to see freshly painted buildings, lush landscaping and an improved entry experience at the front gates. 

April 20, 2022

