New OSHA program aims to protect workers from heat sickness

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Although it's still only May, North Texas is already feeling the summer heat. And as temperatures rise, OSHA's new initiative aims to help employers and workers navigate the dangers of working in hot weather - indoors or out.

In April 2022, OSHA launched a new national emphasis program focused on protecting workers at risk of heat illness and injuries.

From 2011 to 2019, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 344 workers in the U.S. died due to the effects of excessive heat exposure. Experts believe the actual number may be even higher due to under- and misreporting.

OSHA's message is straightforward: Water. Rest. Shade. A spokesperson said that these three factors "can be the difference between ending the workday safely or suffering serious injuries or worse."

The program encourages employers to take precautions to protect workers, including:

Encourage workers to drink water every 15 minutes.

Take frequent rest breaks in the shade to cool down.

Have an emergency plan ready to respond when a worker shows signs of heat-related illness.

Train workers on the hazards of heat exposure, and how to prevent illness.

Allow workers to build a tolerance for working in heat.

OSHA and NIOSH have developed a free app to help calculate a worksite's heat index and associated risk levels. The tool, which is available in both English and Spanish, offers recommendations to help users beat the heat.

"Our goal is to ensure workers are safe in hot indoor and outdoor environments," said OSHA Regional Administrator Eric Harbin in Dallas. "In the past several years, OSHA's heat safety campaign has been intently focused on raising awareness of the related dangers. Our recent national emphasis program is reaching out to unions, employers in target industries and other organizations to protect workers most often exposed to heat illness and injuries."

OSHA's Occupational Heat Exposure page also explains the symptoms of heat illness, first aid measures to provide while waiting for help, engineering controls and work practices to reduce workers' exposure to heat, and training.