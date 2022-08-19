Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.

On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.

Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.

Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez, 32, who were both arrested on outstanding warrants in Dallas and Bexar County, respectively.

Ramos stayed inside.

A SWAT unit arrived on the scene and tried for hours to make contact with Ramos, including with a loudspeaker. They also deployed gas - police did not give specific details about the type - into the house to force Ramos out, but got no response.

Eventually, just before 7 p.m., the SWAT team inserted a camera into the attic and found Ramos. They then cut a hole in the roof to remove him, but he was nonresponsive.

First responders began giving Ramos first aid and he was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where he died at 7:53 p.m.

The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit is now investigating the circumstances surrounding Ramos' death and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause. The Dallas District Attorney will also determine whether or not to file a case against police.

Police released body camera footage of the incident; Ramos' face was blurred according to his family's wishes.

The full video is available on YouTube. WARNING: The video contains offensive language. Some viewers might find this content disturbing.