New businesses, more visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards means more traffic

New businesses, more visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards means more traffic

New businesses, more visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards means more traffic

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Stockyards bring in visitors from all around the world and has most recently become a movie and film hotspot.

But with all that fame—attracts more visitors—and then comes the traffic.

So now, the City of Fort Worth is looking to do a mobility study in the Stockyards to help alleviate that problem.

According to the city manager, the Stockyards is experiencing substantial growth over the past few years with an increase in visitors with new shops and the impacts of COVID-19 diminishing.

The Fort Worth Public Works Department is starting a mobility study focusing on the roads in and around the district. It will look at ways to improve vehicle circulation--on-street parking—ADA accessibility and pedestrian safety.

It's a problem those who visit and work in the area expressed to CBS 11 News.

"Traffic here has always been a nightmare since I was born, getting down here on a regular basis is tough," said Blake Jenkins, employee at Chief Records in the Stockyards.

"It's just gotten a little bit crazier trying to drive in this area," said Fort Worth resident Kaitlyn Rainwater.

However, some believe it should be left alone.

"I think they should leave it the way it is, let it rest, let it be what it is, it's the way it has been for years it's kind of a disgrace to the cowboy," said Christie Bryan, who is visiting from near Abilene.

With a district so dense, some wonder what can they city do.

"There's no real way to expand the roads here, just because they are historic and there's really no where to expand to," added Jenkins.

Study area roadway segments are:

1. N Main Street from NE 23rd Street to Stockyards Boulevard

2. East Exchange Avenue from N Main Street to Packers Avenue

3. Stockyards Boulevard from N Main Street to Packers Avenue

4. NE 23rd Street from N Main St to Niles City Boulevard

5. Packers Ave from NE 23rd Street to Stockyards Boulevard

6. Niles City Boulevard from NE 23rd Street to E Exchange Avenue

7. Mule Alley from NE 23rd Street to E Exchange Avenue

This study is scheduled to begin at the end of October and should be completed in May of next year.