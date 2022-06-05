Neighbors call for change after man, 22, drowns in Arlington flood

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 22-year-old man drowned last night after heavy rains filled up a creek at Webb Ferrell Road and Hanrahan Avenue in Arlington.

The Arlington Fire Department responded, and their rescue crews pulled three people from the high water.

The department also found a person the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has now identified as Saneil Antonio Singh, 22, trapped in a submerged car.

They pulled him out and took him to the hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.

This death shocked those who live nearby.

"I didn't know what was going on, I came outside and... then we saw the rescue boat coming back and thought they found nothing. Then three more of the firemen... got the boat and came back and they brought this young man out," said neighbor Dean Stephenson.

"He was young and he had a bunch to live for, so it's quite sad hearing the news about that. I hope his family is alright," said Mario Avila who also lives in the area.

CBS 11 News spoke with Singh's family who didn't want to talk on camera Saturday evening, but said he was coming back home when his car was caught up in the flash floods. He called his parents telling them the car was filling up with water but it was too late.

Residents who live around the creek told CBS 11 they've never see the water levels as high as they were Friday night.

"Yesterday was fast and heavy and it was here in a matter of minutes and gone in a matter of minutes," added Stephenson.

This tragedy has brought out calls for change.

While there are signs alerting drivers of potential flooding hazards, neighbors want more done to prevent another person losing their life here.

"They've got to do something besides putting up a sign they need something that will catch your attention," added Stephenson.