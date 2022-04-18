Near perfect weather to start the week, but changes ahead

Cooler temps to start the week, but things quickly heat up

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - I hope the Easter Bunny brought everyone some tasty treats! How about we start off the work week with low humidity? That surely put a smile on your face!

Dry conditions are on the way for North Texas.

You may want a light jacket or extra layer tomorrow morning. We have upper 40s along the Red River and low to mid 50s for DFW. We start off with cloud cover but they break around midday and we enjoy afternoon sunshine.

Tomorrow morning will also be much cooler.

Let's add seasonal temperatures to our low humidity, and partly cloudy skies. Then mix it up with NE winds 10-20 mph. What do we get?! The perfect start to the work week! Now that is a great recipe.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper-70s tomorrow afternoon.

Rain chances increase Wednesday and so do our temperatures. We are back to near 90 for Wednesday through Friday. Next weekend we could see a potent system move through, but models are still not in agreement. Stay tuned, and in the meantime try to squeeze in some outdoor time.

Your seven day forecast.

I almost forgot more good news for Monday, our Pollen count drops to medium-high.

Our pollen counts finally drop.

Have a great week!