National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service is continuing to survey damage and destruction done by tornadoes that swept through North Texas Friday.

In a tweet posted by NWS Fort Worth, officials said their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured 10 people and damaged 50 homes.

2 PM Update: Our survey team in Lamar County has found significant damage consistent with a high-end EF-3 tornado, with wind speeds up to 160 mph. We will have more details soon! #dfwwx #txwx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) November 5, 2022

On Nov. 4, the storm traveled north/northeast through Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly. Law enforcement said two of the 10 people injured were in critical but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center.

In a separate tweet, NWS Fort Worth said a second survey team in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with max winds up to 115 mph impacted the city of Athens.

3:30 PM Update: A second survey team in Henderson County has confirmed a tornado impacted the city of Athens. Preliminary rating is an EF-2 with max winds up to 115 mph. #etxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/25r1DFfuML — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) November 5, 2022