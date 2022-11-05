Watch CBS News
Local News

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

15 to 20 homes damaged by storms in Powderly
15 to 20 homes damaged by storms in Powderly 02:06

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service is continuing to survey damage and destruction done by tornadoes that swept through North Texas Friday.

In a tweet posted by NWS Fort Worth, officials said their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured 10 people and damaged 50 homes.

On Nov. 4, the storm traveled north/northeast through Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly. Law enforcement said two of the 10 people injured were in critical but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center. 

In a separate tweet, NWS Fort Worth said a second survey team in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with max winds up to 115 mph impacted the city of Athens.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 3:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.