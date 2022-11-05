National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service is continuing to survey damage and destruction done by tornadoes that swept through North Texas Friday.
In a tweet posted by NWS Fort Worth, officials said their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured 10 people and damaged 50 homes.
On Nov. 4, the storm traveled north/northeast through Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly. Law enforcement said two of the 10 people injured were in critical but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center.
In a separate tweet, NWS Fort Worth said a second survey team in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with max winds up to 115 mph impacted the city of Athens.
for more features.