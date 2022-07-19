National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning for most of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of North Texas is under a Red Flag Warning.

The National Weather Service of Fort Worth has issued a Red Flag Warning from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 12 a.m. Wednesday.

With ongoing fires, the NWS has issued a RED FLAG WARNING that starts tomorrow at 10am and goes to midnight Wednesday. Gusty SW winds tomorrow will worsen an already bad situation. Critically dry conditions in north Texas. #CBS11wx #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/WMUkGvrdc1 — Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) July 19, 2022

A Red Flag Warning means extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A Red Flag Warning is issued when there is a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry vegitation.

Most of North Texas is already under an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The NWS advises against burning and welding outside.