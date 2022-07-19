National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning for most of North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of North Texas is under a Red Flag Warning.
The National Weather Service of Fort Worth has issued a Red Flag Warning from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 12 a.m. Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning means extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A Red Flag Warning is issued when there is a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry vegitation.
Most of North Texas is already under an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday at 9 p.m.
The NWS advises against burning and welding outside.
