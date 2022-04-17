Missing North Richland Hills teen Natalee Cramer found safe

UPDATE April 18, 2022: Natalee Cramer, the North Richland Hills teenager who was reported missing after a Dallas Mavericks game on April 8 was found safe in Oklahoma.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are searching for a North Richland Hills teenager who went missing during a Dallas Mavericks game on April 8, 2022.

The North Richland Hills Police Department and Oklahoma City Police Department are asking the public for help locating Natalee Cramer, 15, of North Richland Hills.

She was last seen on Friday, April 8, 2022 at a Mavericks basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Cramer left her seat to go to the restroom alone and did not return.

Video surveillance shows Cramer leaving the arena with an unknown man. Police said they believe she may in the Oklahoma City area and may be in danger.

Natalee is 5'2" tall and weighs about 135 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Missing NRH teen Natalee Cramer. North Richland Hills Police Department

If you have seen Natalee or know of her whereabouts, NRH Police say to call 911 immediately.