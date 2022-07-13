Watch CBS News
Murphy leads Oakland Athletics against the Texas Rangers

/ CBS/AP

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - The Oakland Athletics take on the Texas Rangers after Sean Murphy had four hits against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Rangers hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Oakland is 30-59 overall and 19-27 in road games. The Athletics have a 6-16 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 6-3.

Texas is now 40-45 overall and 20-22 at home.

