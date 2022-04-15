Murder suspect arrested at Texas-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Presidio apprehended a man sought for a fatal shooting on January 30, 2021, in Midland.

"On a daily basis CBP officers identify and apprehend people who are being sought by law enforcement who seek sanctuary across the border," said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "Working closely with law enforcement agencies is essential to the success of our mission."

The 24-year-old was arrested on April 13 after surrendering to officers. He was escorted to the port by Mexican law enforcement officials.

Initial queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for murder.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody by the Lone Star Task Force who were waiting at the port.