Multiple victims reported in connected Dallas shootings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — At least three people were shot in Dallas today across two incidents that police believe were related.

According to early reports, an adult male was shot off of Palm Beach Avenue and taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown and a suspect was not taken into custody.

The second shooting took place on Prairie Creek near Ann Richards STEAM Academy, which is a host school for Dallas ISD's summer learning program. Two men were shot. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, and the victims' conditions are not known.

It does not appear the school was related to the shooting. Police believe the incidents are related, but have not elaborated.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 11 for more details.