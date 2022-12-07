IH-30 westbound at SH-183 re-opens after multiple-vehicle crash, fuel spill

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A multiple-vehicle crash and fuel spill shut down all lanes of IH-30 between TX 183 and TX 341 for about five hours this morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation said traffic was directed to exit at Exit 7B and back. That included all lanes of IH-30 Westbound at SH-183 and Alta Mere Drive.

TXDOT asked drivers to seek an alternate route rather than using IH-30 westbound between Camp Bowie and Cherry Lane.