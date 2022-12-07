Watch CBS News
Local News

IH-30 westbound at SH-183 re-opens after multiple-vehicle crash, fuel spill

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, December 7th, 2022
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, December 7th, 2022 03:16

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A multiple-vehicle crash and fuel spill shut down all lanes of IH-30 between TX 183 and TX 341 for about five hours this morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation said traffic was directed to exit at Exit 7B and back. That included all lanes of IH-30 Westbound at SH-183 and Alta Mere Drive.

TXDOT asked drivers to seek an alternate route rather than using IH-30 westbound between Camp Bowie and Cherry Lane.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 9:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.