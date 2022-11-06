Motorcycle crash kills Fort Hood soldier Jacob A. Oswald

FORT HOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after Specialist Jacob A. Oswald, 22, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 3.

Oswald was a military intelligence analyst with the 1st Cavalry Division. He was assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Black Jack."

Col. C. J. Kirkpatrick, brigade commander for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team shared his condolences to Spec. Oswald's family.

"Our deepest condolences are extended to Specialist Oswald's family, his loved ones, and his friends," said Col.Kirkpatrick. "We have been in constant contact with the soldier's family and are working with them to offer support during this difficult time."

Oswald joined the U.S. Army in July 2019 and following initial training at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., he was assigned to Fort Hood.

He was also a firefighter with Central Bell County Fire & Rescue, where he was remembered fondly.

"To Jacob service to his country was not enough, for he had much more to give, which brought him to Central Bell County Fire & Rescue," the department shared on Facebook. "Jacob came to us with little knowledge of the fire service but with his intellect and his eagerness to learn he rapidly became an extremely valuable member of the team. Jacob had a love and passion for giving back and engaged with countless youths from the community. Whether it was sitting with them giving life advice or a game of catch or basketball Jacob made it a point to emphasize the youth of the community, because he knew they are the future. We will never be able to replace Jacob but we shall honor him and his memory by getting on the engine and doing the best we can for our community because that's what he would've have wanted."

Oswald won numerous awards for his service including: the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.