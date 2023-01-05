Mother & son hospitalized after man started fire inside their South Dallas apartment

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A mother and son have been hospitalized after a man started a fire inside their South Dallas apartment early Thursday morning.

At 12:17 a.m. Jan. 5, Dallas Fire-Rescue units were sent to a structure fire call at the Villas of Sorrento apartments in South Dallas.

When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing fire coming from the second floor of the two-story apartment building. Officials said the flames were extinguished within 20 minutes of their arrival—limiting most of the fire damage to the apartment unit where it originated.

Investigators say the fire was started by one of the unit's three residents in a bedroom on the second floor. The two other residents were taken to a local hospital. They have been identified as a woman with life-threatening burns, and her son, who was injured while escaping through a window on the second floor.

The third resident is an unrelated man, who was also hospitalized due to burn injuries. While at the hospital, investigators say he admitted to starting the fire. He was read his Miranda Rights but remains hospitalized for treatment, officials said. His identity has not yet been released.

Currently, the American Red Cross is working with apartment management to assist other residents whose units were damaged by smoke and water.