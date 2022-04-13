Watch CBS News

Mother of 3-year-old fatally shot, Lacravivonne Washington arrested for manslaughter

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, April 13th, 2022 03:07

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Lacravivonne Washington is back in custody, facing a manslaughter charge after turning herself in at the Dallas County Jail. 

l-washington.jpg
Lacravivonne Washington is now in the Dallas County jail.  Dallas Police Department

Washington is the mother of 3-year-old Jalexus Washington Jr., who was fatally shot last month. 

The 26-year-old bonded out of the Dallas County jail last week after she was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence and multiple counts of endangering a child in connection with the shooting.

Washington Jr. died on March 28. His mother initially told police he was shot in a road-rage incident after they visited a donut shop on Walnut Street in northeast Dallas. 

The child's father, Jalexus Washington Sr. also faces charges in connection to the shooting. He remains in the Dallas County jail. 

First published on April 13, 2022 / 12:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.