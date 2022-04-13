Mother of 3-year-old fatally shot, Lacravivonne Washington arrested for manslaughter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Lacravivonne Washington is back in custody, facing a manslaughter charge after turning herself in at the Dallas County Jail.
Washington is the mother of 3-year-old Jalexus Washington Jr., who was fatally shot last month.
The 26-year-old bonded out of the Dallas County jail last week after she was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence and multiple counts of endangering a child in connection with the shooting.
Washington Jr. died on March 28. His mother initially told police he was shot in a road-rage incident after they visited a donut shop on Walnut Street in northeast Dallas.
The child's father, Jalexus Washington Sr. also faces charges in connection to the shooting. He remains in the Dallas County jail.
