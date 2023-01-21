Morgan State University to offer new scholarships for undocumented immigrants Morgan State University to offer new scholarships for undocumented immigrants 01:25

BALTIMORE -- Undocumented students who want to seek a higher education struggle to find the funds to make their dreams come true.

But Morgan State University is now offering scholarships to make it happen.

After recording its largest enrollment ever of more than 9,100 students, Morgan State University is noticing a spike in international students.

In just over a year, the university gained an extra five percent of international students.

Now, the university is extending a hand to undocumented immigrants who want to earn a degree.

The university is partnering with TheDream.US to offer 10 scholarships to undocumented students.

They will receive $33,000 over the course of four years which will cover tuition and fees along with housing on campus.

Undocumented students are not eligible for federal financial aid but can receive some state or private funds.

Therefore, efforts like this can help bridge the gap and tackle the financial barriers the students face.

"Just knowing we have these funds available to help students is a wonderful thing because we try to make sure we help all students be able to afford college," Morgan State University Director of Financial Aid Tanya Wilkerson said.

The university is the first HBCU to offer this scholarship in Maryland and the second college in the state to do so.

Undocumented immigrants who came to the U-S before the age of 16 and before November 2017 are eligible for the scholarship. Students with or without DACA or TPS status can apply to the scholarship.

The application opened in November but the deadline for students to apply is February 28th.

Students can apply to TheDream.US website or contact Morgan State University's Financial Aid Office.