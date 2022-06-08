More than $1.68M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers working at the Del Rio Port of Entry seized narcotics worth more than $1.68 million in street value.

Packages containing nearly 372 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"This is a significant quantity of hard narcotics to be discovered," said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. "This methamphetamine interception underscores the seriousness of the hard narcotics threat that our officers face on a daily basis and the determination of CBP to uphold our border security mission and prevent these drugs from reaching U.S. streets."

It happened on June 5 when officers encountered a 2007 utility vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Mexican citizen. He was referred for further inspection, which included using non-intrusive inspection equipment and a K9 search. That's when officers seized six large packages containing 371.74 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

The driver was arrested, and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.